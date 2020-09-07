Tracking a Big Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front will arrive Tuesday evening bringing rain and storms with it. Much cooler air moves in on the backside of it late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some parts of the area may not get much above 60 with rain and north winds making it feel cooler than that. The front may stall near or just east of us, which means parts of the area may not be as cool as others. There will likely be a big contrast in temperatures from east to west on Wednesday. Rain chances continue into Thursday and Friday. Some parts of the area could see better than 2 or 3 inches of rain this week.