City of Graham issues mandatory conserve water request

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The city of Graham issued a mandatory conserve water request Tuesday for its residents after city officials were informed of a leak in the main waterline coming into the city.
City officials have put an emergency enactment of their Stage 5 Water Emergency under their Drought Contingency Plan into effect starting immediately until the leak is fixed.
That fix will take about 6-9 hours to complete. All the tanks in town will be topped off and city officials will be limiting flows to ensure water services for essential needs will not be disrupted during the repair.
Residents should only use water for essential purposes at this time.
