Heavy Rain and Falling Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Areas of heavy rain and storms will impact Texoma this evening. Some of the rainfall amounts could top 5 inches in places. A cold front will slide through with north winds and falling temperatures. By morning, temperatures will range from the 60s in the east to 50s in the west. Temperatures will either hold steady of slowly drop with clouds and rain around. Rain chances and cool weather stick around into Thursday and possibly Friday.