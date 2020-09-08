Henrietta hosts immunization clinic Thursday

September 8, 2020

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting an immunization clinic in Henrietta on Thursday.

The clinic will not be accepting walk-ins and is by appointment only.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 19.

To ensure the accuracy of vaccines provided, a copy of your shot record will be asked for.

The TDSHS is able to provide vaccines for:

  • those who are under-insured.
  • those who have no insurance.
  • the American Indian population.
  • the Native Alaskan population.
  • children with Medicaid.

The TDSHS is not able to provide vaccines for:

  • those with CHIP.
  • those with Medicare.
  • those with private insurance.

To reserve an appointment time, call (940) 574-2159.

