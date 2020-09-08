Henrietta hosts immunization clinic Thursday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting an immunization clinic in Henrietta on Thursday.
The clinic will not be accepting walk-ins and is by appointment only.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 19.
To ensure the accuracy of vaccines provided, a copy of your shot record will be asked for.
The TDSHS is able to provide vaccines for:
- those who are under-insured.
- those who have no insurance.
- the American Indian population.
- the Native Alaskan population.
- children with Medicaid.
The TDSHS is not able to provide vaccines for:
- those with CHIP.
- those with Medicare.
- those with private insurance.
To reserve an appointment time, call (940) 574-2159.
