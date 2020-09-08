Hometown Pride Tour: Revitalizing downtown Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday’s Hometown Pride Tour showcases the work being done in downtown Duncan to revitalize and help preserve the rich history of the area.
“We are one of the two longest running main streets in the state of Oklahoma," said Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan.
Spanning five blocks and book ended by two murals, downtown Duncan has so much to offer.
“We have a property that is right next to us that is listed on the national registry, we have a historical stepping stone trail, just many elements that make this downtown unique," said Ahlfenger.
Art has its place downtown too.
“In 2008, Duncan became the crape myrtle capital of Oklahoma so we had Bob Harmon, who is a really good mural painter, he came down and painted this here on our main street Duncan," said Teri Knox, tourism director for Visit Duncan.
It’s attractions like these that help bring folks downtown for events, which help raise money to give back to the hard working mom and pop shops along Main.
“Events like the Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail help us to provide grants to our small businesses,” said Ahlfenger. “The bigger picture is yes we are a nonprofit and are always in need of funds, but it’s to help other people and we are very grateful that we are going to be able to do that this year.”
