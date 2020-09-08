Meals on Wheels returning to daily deliveries on Oct. 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - THE Kitchen announced Tuesday their Meals on Wheels program will be returning to daily deliveries starting on Monday, Oct. 5.
“During COVID-19 we have all experienced the impact isolation can have on a person," said Jackie Hamm, CEO. “It affects the emotional and mental well-being of the elderly, disabled and homebound we serve in our community. The extended period of isolation can be as detrimental as the virus itself.”
Meals on Wheels has been delivering seven meals to clients and their pets once a week and calling clients to perform wellness checks during most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
55 more volunteers are needed to help with deliveries. If you are interested in being a Meals on Wheels volunteer, you can fill out an application by clicking here.
Once you’ve filled it out, you can email it to volunteercoordinator@thekitchenwf.org.
