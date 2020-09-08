One new COVID-19 related death, 37 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 37 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,429 cases in Wichita County, with 220 of them still being active.
There have been 1,191 total recoveries, 17,583 negative tests and 18 deaths.
There are currently 198 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital.
There are 38 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 1,409, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 17 cases Saturday, 10 cases Sunday, 2 cases Monday, and 8 cases today for a total of 37 new cases to report. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 22 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 5 cases
Community Spread = 12 cases
Under Investigation = 10 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 3
11 – 19 = 4
20 – 29 = 8
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 4
50 – 59 = 7
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 995: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,329: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition
