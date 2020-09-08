One new COVID-19 related death, 37 new cases in Wichita County

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 1,409, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 17 cases Saturday, 10 cases Sunday, 2 cases Monday, and 8 cases today for a total of 37 new cases to report. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 22 new recoveries to report today.