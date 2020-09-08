STATE UPDATE: ‘Probable’ cases will begin to be reported on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The state of Oklahoma will begin including “confirmed” and “probable” cases in their reports of COVID-19 in the state starting tomorrow.
Labs will begin reporting “probable” to the health department on Tuesday and numbers should be reflected in the Wednesday morning report.
“Anyone who tests positive on an antigen test, regardless of symptoms they are now a probable case in CDC criteria. We are just bringing any probable, or confirmed through CDC criteria, and calling them all a case,” Jared Taylor, a state epidemiologist, told 7News on Monday.
As of Tuesday, the state saw an increase of 833 cases bringing the total number to 65,053 with one new death increasing that number to 854. Officials say there are 9,930 active cases currently in the state.
Cotton County has seen an increase in cases bringing their numbers to the highest since March. Currently there are 24 active cases being reported in the county, with 19 of them showing up in Walters.
Comanche County continues to have the most active cases with 101. Lawton is showing 67 of those cases, according to the state.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
