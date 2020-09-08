We have a First Alert Weather Day for this evening into tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Tuesday we will see 91 degrees with a 20% chance of showers during the day however Tuesday evening we now have a first alert weather day. Rain chances will increase to 90% chance. The First Alert Weather Day is being issued because we have a very strong cold front on the way that’s going to be dropping our low temperatures down into the 50s on Tuesday the high on Wednesday will be in the 60s with the low still in the 50s and we still have a first alert weather day for Wednesday as well. On Wednesday we have a 90% chance of showers and storms then going into Thursday that drops down to 40% chance and temperatures will start warming up once again with about 65 for the high.