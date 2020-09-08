WF Area Food Bank and Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Simon Welch joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and it’s participation in Texoma Gives on Thursday.
Food distribution from the WFAFB has gone from 37,000 lbs of food each week to about 100,000 lbs a week, due to factors like COVID-19 and the time of year.
This increased demand means the food bank needs a larger supply to keep up with the community.
The food bank has set a goal of $35,000 for Texoma Gives on Thursday. The money they raise will be used to purchase as many cans and food items as they can.
The WFAFB will also be holding a food drive on Sept. 18 if you would like to donate food instead of money.
For more information on the WFAFB, click here, and to learn more about Texoma Gives or give an early donation, click here.
