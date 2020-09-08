WFPD investigating break in at Rider HS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers are investigating a break in that happened at Rider High School early Tuesday morning.
The school’s alarm went off at 4:36 a.m. and officers reported finding a broken window near the library.
According to officers, the suspect entered through the library window and made their way to the cafeteria.
The suspect reportedly took cash from the cafeteria and broke another window near the kitchen office.
Officers say they found blood on scene near the broken window by the kitchen office.
The suspect was reportedly last seen running towards the tennis courts of the school after exiting the south side of the kitchen.
WFPD has released the following description of the suspect: white male in his 30′s to 40′s, around 5′9″ to 6′ tall with short, buzzed hair.
The suspect was reportedly last seen wearing athletic shorts with an eagle on the leg, Nike tennis shoes with a large logo running along the entirety of the shoe and a shirt wrapped around his face.
