Wichita Falls ISD mourns Rider HS staff member’s passing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has released a statement mourning the death of a long-time Rider High School staff member.
Michael Simmons worked as a paraprofessional for the school district for 17 years, with 11 years at Zundy Junior High and 6 years at Rider High School.
Simmons leaves behind a wife and four children. Counselors will be available at Rider High School throughout the rest of the week to help students and staff cope with this loss.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.