Apache Casino Hotel hosting face mask decorating contest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Calling all artists! Apache Casino Hotel is hosting a face mask decorating contest that will end in October.
To enter the contest participants must decorate their mask according to the contest rules listed here. Then, participants must take a photo of their mask and send an email with the photo, their name and phone number to contest@apachecasinohotel.com with the word “MASK” in the subject line.
The prizes have been separated into the categories below:
- Best Mask Grand Prize - $500 + Pumpkin full of Chocolate
- Funniest Mask - $250 + Pumpkin full of Chocolate
- Artsiest Mask - $250 + Pumpkin full of Chocolate
- Group Mask (2 or more) - $250 + Pumpkin full of Chocolate
- Facebooks People’s Choice Mask - $250 + Pumpkin full of Chocolate
The deadline for entries is Oct. 15 and participants must be 21 or older to enter. Finalists will be notified on Oct. 16 and must deliver their masks to Apache Casino Hotel by 5 p.m., Oct. 21 to be displayed to the public.
The winners of the contest will be announced on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. and finalist must be present to win and collect their mask and prize.
