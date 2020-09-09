Blitz on 6 GOTW preview: Windthorst vs Archer City

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our week 3 Blitz on 6 game of the week is will be Windthorst at Archer City.
Neither of these teams have a loss on the season so far.
The Archer City Wildcats return 9 starters on each side of the ball, and are looking to win a playoff game for the first time in a decade.
On the other side of the field, the Trojans have only missed the playoffs one time since 1995 and they have won a playoff game every year but one since 2010.
“We’ve been in some big ballgames and I think the way Archer City is playing it looks like a playoff game so I’m hoping to lean on our playoff experience,” said Windthorst head coach Chris Tackett.
The Trojans are sitting at #4 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football class 2A Division II rankings.
“I think we need to just take a step back and play our game and do what we need to do to get better as a football team,” said coach Tackett.
Both Trojans and the Wildcats had high scoring wins last Friday.
The Trojans are coming off a 55-7 win against De Leon, and Archer City defeated Haskell 60-7.
“We just seem a little older and more experienced,” said Archer City head coach Shad Hanna. “It’s not as much about who we’re playing, but about us just getting better as a group and as individuals.”
"It will be a full house, as tickets for the game of the week are sold out.
Windthorst’s senior quarterback Cy Belcher is coming off one of Texoma’s best seasons, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, leading the Trojans to their second straight district title.
Be sure to join us during the Blitz on 6 Friday night as Belcher uses that experience to their advantage in the match up.
