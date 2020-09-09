Electrical fire sparked at Forest Glen overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An electrical fire was sparked in a laundry room of the Forest Glen apartments early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., first responders were called to the apartment complex on Professional Drive and report seeing fire and smoke showing from a building in the complex.
They extinguished the majority of the fire in the downstairs laundry room in about 20 minutes, but there were still parts of the fire that spread to the attic and wall area that required more time.
Responders extinguished the fire and then salvage and overhaul began.
Wichita Falls Fire Department officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, started by a light fixture by the front door to the laundry room.
The damage to the building is estimated to be $30,000 and the damages to the contents of the laundry room and the apartment affected is estimated to be $20,000.
The Red Cross was contacted for the occupants of the affected apartment, but there were no injuries reported on scene by the WFFD or the occupants.
