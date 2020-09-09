Hometown Pride Tour: Chisholm Trail Heritage Center

DUNCAN, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday’s stop on our Hometown Pride Tour of Duncan takes us to a place where you can learn all about the regions rich with a history of moving cattle down the historical Chisholm Trail.
“All kinds of things for learners of ages here,” said Scott Metelko, executive director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
The sights, sounds and artwork of the Chisholm Trail, used to drive cattle from Texas to railroads in Kansas, are all on display at the Heritage Center.
“The movies and the books and TV shows that were written around the Chisholm Trail is really pretty remarkable," said Metelko.
Inside an original movie giving the experience of being on the trial plays, you can sit around the campfire with cowboys and see artwork hand painted on leather.
“People like to come to Duncan to check that out and read a little bit about the history of the Chisholm Trail," said Teri Knox, tourism director with Visit Duncan.
With just about something for everybody, it’s places like this that give families a chance to learn something new in a way about how a 21 year period that helped shape the way we see the west.
“The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is actually in the top 10 western museums in the nation," said Knox.
“Between the Dallas, Ft. Worth area and Oklahoma City, you won’t find another collection of western art like that,” said Metelko.
