How COVID-19 is impacting high school homecoming

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Homecoming at Archer City High School will still feature voting for royalty and alumni lunches. Just this year, more of those events are being moved online and getting spaced out.
For his first homecoming as Archer City High School’s principal, Dr. John Sherrill wants to make sure it’s still special while staying safe.
“This year is different because of COVID,” Superintendent CD Knobloch said.
Traditions such as the parade are still happening, but instead of floats, students will be riding down the street in golf carts.
“As long as there are two people or less in a car,” Dr. Sherill clarified, “they can still participate.”
For alumni, Superintendent CD Knobloch said in years past classes would plan their reunions, or even try and take a tour of the campuses.
“This year I haven’t received any requests of those kind,” Superintendent Knobloch said.
For the first time, the annual alumni lunch will be held outside and have a grab-and-go option. It’s a way officials are hoping will help with social distancing and crowd control.
“It’s a learning process on a daily basis,” Dr. Sherill added.
“We’re just hoping for a nice homecoming in a strange year,” Superintendent Knobloch added.
