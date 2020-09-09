Howmet Aerospace has another round of layoffs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Howmet Aerospace reduced its Wichita Falls staff by another 44 positions on Tuesday due to the impact of COVID-19.
After the last round of layoffs in August, the company cut 65 positions and still had roughly 495 hourly and salaried positions.
The total number of positions at the Wichita Falls location after layoffs is down to 450.
Howmet also cut 115 positions in April and 177 in June because of the pandemic’s impact on the aviation industry.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.