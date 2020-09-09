It is much colder outside today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we have a first alert weather day. That’s because we had a big cold front push through the area that dropped temperatures significantly across Texoma. A lot of us are waking up this morning to temperatures in the fifties and a few places in the 40s. However, a few places out to the East are experiencing temperatures in the 60s. The high for today is only going to be about 60 degrees. We have a 90% chance of showers and storms today. Overnight tonight we will continue to see rain across Texoma and we’ll have a low of about 54 with cloudy skies. Then going into Thursday it warms up a little bit but not much will have a high of 63 degrees.