Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon. Attorneys for Maldonado-Passage, filed his application Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon "to correct the injustices he has experienced." (Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)