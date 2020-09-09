Lanes closed at Jacksboro Highway, Galveston Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A water main leak on Jacksboro Highway and Galveston Street has caused several lane closures.
The street will need to be excavated and repaired, but an estimated repair time has not been determined.
Both lanes of traffic on Galveston Street to the west side of Jacksboro Highway are closed, and both south-bound lanes of Jacksboro Highway at Galveston Street are closed as well.
The north-bound lanes of Jacksboro Highway and the east-side lanes of Jacksboro Highway at Galveston should remain open for traffic for the time being.
Crews are still working to determine the cause of the leak.
