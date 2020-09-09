MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases

By KAUZ Team | September 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 4:21 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students and one new staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 25 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday 4:00 p.m., says the patients are made up of eight faculty/staff members and 17 students. There are currently five active student cases and two active staff cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

