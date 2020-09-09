MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students and one new staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 25 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday 4:00 p.m., says the patients are made up of eight faculty/staff members and 17 students. There are currently five active student cases and two active staff cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
