Olney ISD deadline to change learning environment Friday

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - Olney ISD parents have until Friday to change their student’s learning environment for the next six-weeks grading period.
The deadline ends at 4 p.m. and the schools only need to hear from parents needing to change their current placement.
To change your elementary student’s learning environment, email Mr. Rodriguez at grodriguez@olneyisd.net or call the school office at (940) 564-5608.
For junior high students, email abarrientes@olneyisd.net.
For high school students, email Mrs. Wells at cwells@olneyisd.net or call the school office at (940) 564-5637.
