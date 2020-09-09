STATE UPDATE: Two SWOK counties report new deaths related to COVID

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Two Southwest Oklahoma counties reported new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday morning according to state health officials.
Comanche (12) and Kiowa (2) were part of the list of seven counties who reported nine new deaths. Both were over the age of 65, one male in Kiowa County and one female in Comanche County.
The number of deaths reportedly connected to COVID-19 is now 863 in the state of Oklahoma.
The Comanche Times has reported their school superintendent announced 131 students have been placed in quarantine for COVID.
Currently, Stephens County shows to have 54 active cases, 13 of those are attributed to Comanche, according to the state website. Duncan currently is reporting 38.
The town of Walters is reporting 24, leading a small spike in cases in Cotton County which has seen their numbers grow to 30 on Wednesday morning.
Lawton and Altus continue to show the most active cases in SWOK with 71 and 44, respectively.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
