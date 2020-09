WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain and cool temperatures will continue tonight into Thursday, however, it doesn’t look as heavy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight, all of which are records for the day. Highs on Thursday may make a run at 60 or into the 60s. We’ll keep some rain chances going into Friday but as of now, the weekend looks warmer and dry. It actually looks really good!