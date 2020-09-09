WF Kiwanis Club entering national playground competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mary Rhoades joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the Kiwanis Club installing a new playground.
The playground will be for children from ages two to five, and it will be located at University Kiwanis Park on Southwest Parkway.
The Kiwanis Club is entering a national playground competition in order to help fund the $210,000 needed for the equipment and installation.
The first step in the competition is a popularity contest, where people can email in their votes for which park should get the funding.
Each email can vote once per day from Sept. 14 through Sept. 27.
Once built, this will be the only park in Wichita Falls geared towards children of this age range.
The design is inclusive for all young kids and measures roughly 70 by 140 feet.
To learn more or to cast your vote for the park, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.