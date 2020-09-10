BBB: Complaints about hoverboard website continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has received nearly 300 complaints to date from consumers in nearly every US state about a website that sells hoverboards.
The website, hoverboards.com, has had over six dozen complaints since early August. The BBB reports most of the complaints allege poor product quality, non-delivery of products, products delivered damaged, false advertising and no response from customer service.
The complaints also state that the company’s products are defective and expensive to ship back, while consumers are also alleging dissatisfaction with the product and that the business is unresponsive to customer communications.
Most complainants paid between $150 to $200 per hoverboard and consumers have lost or are disputing nearly $50,000.
The BBB reports the company uses a UPS store in Appleton, Wisconsin as an address.
The company has received an F rating after failing to respond to the BBB about most of the complaints.
