Bite Squad expanding delivery zones in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bite Squad announced Thursday that is has increased the delivery range for the restaurants it serves in Wichita Falls.
This comes just weeks after announcing it’s looking for 100 new drivers in the area.
The delivery range has gone up to as far as 10 miles for some restaurants, which doubles the prior reach in some cases.
This change is most significant for Sheppard Air Force Base, as Bite Squad is the only delivery service currently in use by the base.
