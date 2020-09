WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mainly light to moderate rain will continue off and on tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s and lower 60s. We may see a little rain linger into Friday, but most of the steadier rains will be gone. Clouds may even try to break up a bit later in the day leading to some warmer weather. Highs on Friday should push up close to 70. More sunshine is expected this weekend with highs back in the 80s.