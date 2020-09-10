Duncan businesses to feed frontline workers Friday

. (Source: The Merchant)
By KAUZ Team | September 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:24 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Several Duncan businesses are teaming up to feed frontline workers on Friday.

The meals will be served in the back parking lot of Faith Church at 1404 West Main in Duncan, Oklahoma, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Frontline workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, DHS, Healthcare and Air Evac workers are all invited to come eat burgers for free.

The event is being sponsored by the businesses listed in the flyer below:

Here's a list of all of the event's sponsors. (Source: The Merchant)

