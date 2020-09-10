Hometown Pride Tour: Downtown Duncan businesses

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday’s stop on our Hometown Pride Tour takes us to downtown Duncan, Oklahoma.
“We actually serve sandwiches at the fountain every day like egg salad, chicken salad, tuna salad and those are the original Ms. Richardson’s recipes,” said Leslee Kern, owner of R & S Drug.
R & S Drug has been a cornerstone of downtown for the last 75 years; a pharmacy, gift shop and old school soda fountain all in one.
“So what really gets to you, pulls at your heartstrings, is when people that have moved away come home or come through to visit are like ‘this is where I used to come after school and drink a milk shake,'" said Kern.
Here at the drug store, the story goes that Mr. Richardson and Mr. Smith came together to serve the community.
“Up until I think it was around 2000 that the last Richardson retired.” said Kern.
Just a block away, on the other side of the street, sits the Palace Theatre.
“We are actually coming up on our 100 year anniversary which we are really excited about,” said Haylee Root with the Palace Theatre.
They’re showing movies, even the latest that have been released.
“We have over 360 seats in our big theater which is very rare,” said Root. “When we bought the Palace in 2006 it was actually the biggest screen in Oklahoma at the time.”
The building has seats that have sat generations of movie goers.
“I remember coming here as a kid and loved the way it felt different that the bigger theaters, it just had a different vibe and we hope to keep that,” said Root.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.