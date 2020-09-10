26 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,465

By KAUZ Team | September 10, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:23 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 19 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,465 cases in Wichita County, with 213 of them still being active.

There have been 1,234 total recoveries, 17,882 negative tests and 18 deaths.

There are currently 190 patients recovering at home while 23 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 66 tests still pending.

New Cases

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Under Investigation = 11 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 5

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 3

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 7

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 2

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 995: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,316: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 1,329: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,410: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition

