Olney ISD athletic games require health attestation

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - Olney ISD has announced that anyone attending athletic events must fill out a health form regarding COVID-19 symptoms.
A separate form will need to be filled out for each individual attending an event and the form must be filled no more than 12 hours before attending.
Olney ISD will be fully moving to online ticket sales and there will be a $1 processing fee in addition to the ticket price.
There will be no cash sales accepted at concession stands, only debit, credit and Venmo transactions.
Anyone attending will also have their temperature checked prior to entrance of the events.
To get tickets for Olney ISD athletic events, click here, and to fill out the health form, click here.
