Texoma Gives raises over $1.46 million for nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over $1.466 million has been raised for the 2020 Texoma Gives. Those donations go to nearly 200 nonprofits from across Texoma.
“This is the best year to give because right now the money is needed the most,” Pam Hughes Pak, marketing and development director for The Kitchen and Meals on Wheels, said.
Every dollar raised on Thursday helps fund the Meals on Wheels Weekend Program.
“We had a sweet man show up and hand us cash and said he had been saving that money but decided he saw us on the news and he wanted to give to us because he knows what’s it like to not have food,” Hughes said.
“We could not do the work that we do without the support of the community,” Jake Truette, development director for Hospice of Wichita Falls, said.
Truette adds they are thankful for each donor who’s making needed improvements to their programs and facilities possible.
“Pediatric hospice care, prenatal hospice care is very important because we want those young individuals and their families to receive the same level of quality care that adults receive,” Truette said.
Other nonprofits expressed their gratitude for Texoma Gives.
“It just shows that when we are getting donations like we are and how Texoma gives has turned out for us, it just shows us that the rest of the community sees that as well,” Anthony Watkins, executive director of the Arc of Wichita County, said.
“This is why we do what we do, it’s s a way to serve our members through the fund that donors give, I mean that’s the only way we survive,” Michelle Turnbow, executive director of First Step, said.
Like many, Faith Mission has only had today to fundraise, after to pandemic canceled others.
“I’m of the opinion that our community is as only as strong as our nonprofits, so thank you for supporting us,” Steve Sparks, executive director of Faith Mission, said.
More than 5,100 donors gave over $1.46 million to 193 organizations.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.