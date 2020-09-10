Texoma school districts putting electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to work

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Disinfecting schools is now as easy as getting some water, a disinfecting tablet and spraying away.
“It’s just a very handy tool for us,” Ted West, the Electra ISD superintendent, said.
Electra ISD has two electrostatic disinfecting spray guns. It’s used after every lunch period and after every bus route.
“That was the main thing we wanted, was to have some kind of disinfectant where we could spray our bus seats down between the morning and afternoon routes, to be able to disinfect them,” Superintendent West said, “it should be doing a better job than a spray bottle and a rag that we would be traditionally using.”
With a ten-minute virus kill time, both Electra and City View ISD’s said they believe these sprayers have helped reduce cases on their campuses.
“It’s helped tremendously having this in place and already had it in place,” Charlie Stone, the assistant principal at City View Elementary, said.
City View Elementary has had these sprayers for over a year now, with each classroom getting treated at the end of each week.
“I think we’ve seen success,” West said, “it’s just been a team process with everything.”
With cold and flu season right around the corner, the sprayers are expected to get more use.
“You’re spraying for COVID,” Superintendent West explained, “but you’ve also got your other viruses that tend to linger around.”
