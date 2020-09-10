5th annual Texoma Gives now underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 5th annual Texoma Gives is now underway!
The 16-hour day of giving will feature around 200 nonprofits in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma this year.
Texoma Gives will run until 10 p.m. so if you’d like to make a donation, now is the time.
This year, instead of meeting at the community foundation office for the closing ceremonies, the nonprofits will be meeting at River Bend Nature Center under the pavilion at 2200 3rd Street.
Masks will be required for all in attendance.
Texoma Gives is more important than ever this year, with many local nonprofits having to cancel their own fundraisers throughout the year due to the pandemic.
All of the participating nonprofits can be found on the Texoma Gives website, searchable by name, location or cause.
Donations are made directly to each organization by credit card and the minimum donation amount is $10.
To give a donation or to learn more, click here.
