There is some areas of light mist outside

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we are going to see warmer conditions than what we saw on Wednesday. We’re going to have a high of about 65 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the North about 5 to 15 miles per hour. We have another 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two however rain chances all in all do not look that solid. Rain chances do look better tonight going into tomorrow. overnight tonight we will see a low of 56 with Cloudy Skies but then going into Friday we have another 20% chance of showers. But it will be warmer on Friday. We will have a high of about 70 degrees. Then going into the weekend we will dry out however we’re going to seem fairly warm conditions and closer to average temperatures than what we have seen. The high for Saturday is going to be about 85 and then on Sunday we will have a high of about 86 before another cold front comes in.