Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office now hiring detention officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring Detention Officers and Patrol Deputies.
Applicants for the Detention Officer position must be 18 or older and Patrol Deputy applicants must be 21 or older.
You must also have a valid Texas Driver’s License and a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent to apply.
For a full list of the requirements and a rundown of the hiring process, visit the WCSO website.
If you are interested in the position, you can pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office located at the Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th Street.
