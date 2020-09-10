Wichita Falls business provides lunch for police officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls business, Leo’s Chicken & Fish Shack, decided to provide the Wichita Falls Police Department lunch as thanks for everything they do to serve the community of Wichita Falls.
“We think it’s very important at this time in the nation that the Black Lives Matter movement has brought on and so much stuff is going on but we don’t have that problem here in Wichita Falls,” said Allen Smith, owner of Leo’s Chicken & Fish Shack.
The restaurant provided chicken, fish, salad and some cake for officers and everyone in the police department to enjoy.
Both Smith and Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego hopes this luncheon will not only help bring the community closer together but begin bridging the gap between officers and residents.
“Our officers are out there doing good things for our community regardless of race, regardless of sexual orientation, religion, anything, you call us and we’ll be there,” said Chief Borrego.
According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, this event is one of many to come, where the African American community and police officers will come together to show their support for one another.
