Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 3
Check out all the scores and highlights from Week 3 of Blitz on 6 action (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull and Alyssa Osterdock | September 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 8:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores from Week 3 of Blitz on 6 action.

Thursday

Non-District

Hirschi 34 at Benbrook 28 - FINAL

Friday

Non-District

Archer City 7 vs #4 Windthorst 14 - Q2

Burkburnett 6 vs #8 Iowa Park 14 - Q2

City View 32 at Seymour 3 - HT

Electra 0 vs Petrolia 33 - Q2

Munday 8 at Crosbyton 30 - Q2

Holliday 0 vs Vernon 3 - Q2

Nocona 0 vs Ponder 22 - Q1

Henrietta 0 vs Bowie 7 - Q1

Olney 0 at Goldthwaite 19 - Q1

Quanah 7 at Wheeler 2 - HT

Crowell at #5 Union Hill

Northside 6 at Hedley 25 - Q2

Knox City 14 vs #7 May 14 - Q2

Benjamin 12 at Aspermont 24 - Q2

Chillicothe 24 vs Gold Burg 6 - Q1

Throckmorton 22 vs Forestburg 7 - Q1

Woodson 0 at Newcastle 38 - Q1

Saint Jo 20 vs Lone Star North 6 - Q2

