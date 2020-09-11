Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores from Week 3 of Blitz on 6 action.
Hirschi 34 at Benbrook 28 - FINAL
Archer City 7 vs #4 Windthorst 14 - Q2
Burkburnett 6 vs #8 Iowa Park 14 - Q2
City View 32 at Seymour 3 - HT
Electra 0 vs Petrolia 33 - Q2
Munday 8 at Crosbyton 30 - Q2
Holliday 0 vs Vernon 3 - Q2
Nocona 0 vs Ponder 22 - Q1
Henrietta 0 vs Bowie 7 - Q1
Olney 0 at Goldthwaite 19 - Q1
Quanah 7 at Wheeler 2 - HT
Crowell at #5 Union Hill
Northside 6 at Hedley 25 - Q2
Knox City 14 vs #7 May 14 - Q2
Benjamin 12 at Aspermont 24 - Q2
Chillicothe 24 vs Gold Burg 6 - Q1
Throckmorton 22 vs Forestburg 7 - Q1
Woodson 0 at Newcastle 38 - Q1
Saint Jo 20 vs Lone Star North 6 - Q2
