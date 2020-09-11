Humane Society of Wichita County reports break-in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Humane Society of Wichita County has reported a break-in resulting in the release and harm of some of their cats.
They report that every cat was let out and that one was injured so badly she had to be put down.
Several animals are still missing from the property.
The shelter is installing cameras to prevent against future issues and said the police will be checking the building several times a night.
The Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
If you have any information on the incident, call (940) 855-4941.
