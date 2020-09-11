Morath Orchard opens corn maze Saturday

CHARLIE, Texas (TNN) - Local farm Morath Orchard has added a corn maze to the grounds spanning 5 acres.
The maze opens on Saturday and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday throughout the rest of September.
Dates and times for October are still pending.
Tickets for adults and kids aged 12 and older are $8, kids aged 5-11 are $5 and kids up to four years old get in free.
No stroller or wagons are allowed in the maze due to the sandy soil in the area.
It is recommended to bring water and snacks if you have small children.
Beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase, as well as produce locally grown by Morath Orchard.
For more information, visit the Morath Orchard website.
