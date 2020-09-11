MSU Texas reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students and one new staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 29 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Friday at 4:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of nine faculty/staff members and 20 students. There are currently seven active student cases and two active staff cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
