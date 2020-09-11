One new death, 33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 20 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,498 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,254 total recoveries, 18,106 negative tests and 19 deaths.
There are currently 202 patients recovering at home while 23 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 33 tests still pending.
The Health District has an additional death to report today. Case 1,468, age 60 - 69, passed away September 7. The Health District was just informed today of the passing and the COVID-19 positive test result. There 33 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, and 20 new recoveries to report today. We have included a new positivity rate graph on Facebook. As of today for this week, there were 912 tested; 121 positives, or 13.27% and 791 negatives, or 86.73%.
New Cases
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 1 case
Community Spread = 3 cases
Under Investigation = 25 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 3
11 – 19 = 4
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 4
50 – 59 = 6
60 – 69 = 6
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 995: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,316: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,329: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
