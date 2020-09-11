Second arrest made in connection to Studio E shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the shooting at Studio E on Aug. 30.
According to a report from Wichita Falls police officers, Alton Mackey, Amery Robison and another man got into a fight in the club, which spilled over into the parking lot and resulted in the shooting.
A witness on scene reported he ran out the club after hearing gunshots and saw a man run past him in the parking lot with a gun, followed by the sound of more gunshots.
The witness reportedly identified Mackey and Robison as two of the men involved in the incident and Robison as one of the men with a gun.
Officers reportedly obtained a Snapchat video of the shooting that corroborates eye witness account and confidential informant information.
Mackey was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm.
His bail was set by a judge at $200,000 and he currently remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.