Trig is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Chris Horgen during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a cat named Trig who is in need of a forever home.
Trig is called a ghost tabby because he’s black but has silver stripes coming out of his fur that can be seen as he moves around.
He is 2 and a half months old and is super affectionate and sweet.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.