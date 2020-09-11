We lose our rain chances after Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we have another 20% chance of showers. But it will be warmer on Friday. We will have a high of about 71 degrees. For Friday night football we have nice cool conditions. We will see about 69 by kickoff and 64 by the end of the game. Then going into the weekend we will dry out however we’re going to see fairly warm conditions and closer to average temperatures than what we have seen the last few days. The high for Saturday is going to be about 85 and then on Sunday we will have a high of about 86 before another cold front comes in.