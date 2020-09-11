WFISD school board approves potential 2nd high school location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD school board members voted six to one to move forward in a contract for a piece of land to be the potential spot for the second new high school which is part of the $290 million proposal.
The contract is for a 100-acre piece of land off of Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls.
“Most of our growth in Wichita Falls is happening on the southwest part of town,” said Michael Kuhrt, superintendent of WFISD. “It would just make sense that we would have school on that side of town.”
Valerie Rhodes has lived on the north side for several years.
Her kids went to Hirschi High School.
She is all for the idea of two new high schools, but not the location of the west side campus.
“We have a choice of a school that is on Hatton Road and Central Freeway or out here on Seymour highway on the way to Holliday,” said Rhodes. “It’s a hop, skip, and jump from the county line.”
The proposed west side location would be the high school for students on the North and West side of town.
For a student that goes to Hirschi to get to the new school, he or she would have to travel about seven miles.
This brought some concern for board members.
“Just by its far west location and remote proximity to both students and the CEC, I believe this location creates a natural burden for both bus students and neighborhood students,” said Katherine McGregor, a board member at large for WFISD.
“It’s part of a school,” said Kuhrt. “If you can’t drive yourself of if you don’t have parents that can’t take you to school, you ride a bus. In Wichita Falls that commute is pretty short.”
Rhodes says the move could hurt the neighborhood where she lives.
“What happens to us on the north side of town when everything else is on the south side of town,” said Rhodes.
If the bond proposal for two new schools passes in November, the district will buy both the land on Seymour Highway and the property at Hatton Road and Central Freeway to build the east and west locations.
