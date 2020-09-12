Wichita Falls Residents party until midnight Downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Annual Block Party hosted by several downtown businesses, allowed residents a way to say farewell to Summer 2020.
Indiana Avenue and eight street were blocked off, to allow residents to shop, enjoy live music, food, and each other in the community.
The party started at 1 p.m. and will last until midnight on September 12.
For a complete list of all businesses participating in the block party and more information visit the Facebook page.
