Community business sheds light on Hospice of Wichita Falls Pediatrics Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives ended on September 10 but it hasn’t stopped a local business from supporting Hospice of Wichita Falls Pediatric & Prenatal Program.
Anchored Realty has partnered with Hospice of Wichita Falls to make teddy bears and pillows for children who have gone through the program.
“It’s so personal and to know how special those articles of clothing were that the family gave to turn into that bear we’re just so honored and privileged to be trusted with that.” said LeeAnn Burnett Owner of Anchored Realty.
Not only does Burnett make families bears, her and her team also make monthly donations from their closing commissions to the program, and they hope to create an annual fundraiser, starting next Spring.
However, Burnett feels the most important aspect is making the community of Wichita Falls aware of the services that the Hospice of Wichita Falls Pediatrics & Prenatal have to offer families in need.
“We have LPC’S which are counselors we also have aids that will help as well and also volunteers who will sit with babies or will help families in any way or capacity they can.” said Nina Vasquez Pediatric
& Prenatal Master Social Worker.
In addition to all the donations Hospice of Wichita Falls Pediatrics & Prenatal Program has received with the help of Anchored Realty, they will also be awarded the entire 33,000 dollars raised during Texoma Gives.
For more information on Hospice of Wichita Falls Pediatrics & Prenatal Program visit their website.
